UN Warns: Individualistic Conservatives Threaten the Planet

March 12, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

If you blinked you might have missed the momentous occasion of the release of the second part of the UN IPCC’s sixth assessment report of how we’re all going to die unless we all board jets and attend global warming conferences. Or give lots of money to those officials who do it for us. Since …



Read More...