US Consulate In Iraq Hit By "Multiple Missiles", Iran Launch Suspected

The US consulate in Erbil, Iraq has been hit with multiple missiles, which has been attributed to Iran in early, yet unconfirmed reports. Sky News reports the consulate, located in Kurdistan, was hit, while Reuters reports that a US official has confirmed US military casualties.

FATAH 110 MISSILES EN ROUTE FROM TABRIZ, IRAN TOWARDS US CONSULATE IN ERBIL IRAQ

According to BBC journalist Shabnam Shabani, "The governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, stated that multiple missiles fell in the area, saying it was unclear whether the target was the US consulate or the airport in the city. According to INA, five explosions were heard in the attack."

On Friday we noted that the Iran nuclear talks had been abruptly suspended. As the WSJ wrote at the time; "The Iran nuclear talks broke off Friday with no agreement, imperiling negotiations... After weeks of round-the-clock negotiations in Vienna, the breakoff in talks significantly raises the prospect that efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal may fail."

And then there's this;

If early reports are confirmed and Iran indeed attacked the US Consulate, we think it's safe to assume the talks are over. Needless to say, oil is going to have an interesting day on Monday.