What would Reagan do about Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and could he have prevented it?

March 12, 2022   |   Tags:
Having the honor of serving six years in the Ronald Reagan White House, as deputy press secretary then senior director of his National Security Council staff, I've had friends — distraught over the plight of Ukrainians under attack by the murderous Vladimir Putin — ask me: “What do you think President Reagan would have done?”


