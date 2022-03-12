World Economic Forum Wants Everyone Who Resists Great Reset to Be Forced Into China-Style “Reeducation Camps”

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Wang Guan, a World Economic Forum (WEF) young global leader, is pushing for those who resist Klaus Schwab’s planned “Great Reset” to be thrown into communist China-style “reeducation camps.” Similar to the ones where Uyghur Muslims are forced to live in China’s Xinjiang province, Wang’s reeducation camps would be filled with people who support things like freedom, nationalism and the right to bear arms. Wang currently works as a chief political correspondent for a Chinese state-run media out that airs programming specifically for the United States. He is one of 112 young global leaders who was personally selected by Schwab...



Read More...