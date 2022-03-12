World Health Organization Declares COVID-19 a 'Pandemic.' Here's What That Means

March 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic, pointing to the over 118,000 cases of the coronavirus illness in over 110 countries and territories around the world and the sustained risk of further global spread. “This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, at a media briefing. “So every sector and every individual must be involved in the fights.”



Read More...