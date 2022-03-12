World War II Veteran Reflects on 100 Years

March 12, 2022

Dick Schermerhorn said he is feeling pretty good at 100 years old. The World War II veteran's family, including five of his children, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren came together from all over the country for the big day. "It's great. The great part about it is you have a family that's willing to do this for you," said Dick Schermerhorn. Some of his military medals and patches were on full display inside the celebration, even sand from Normandy Beach where he landed during the D-Day invasion sat on a table. He said he went on to join another...



