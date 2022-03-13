Americans remain critical of Biden's handling of inflation, support ban on Russian oil: POLL

March 13, 2022

Americans feel economic impact of crisis in Ukraine Consumer prices continue to soar on everyday necessities such as gas and food. Americans overwhelmingly support the White House's proposed ban on Russian oil, though they remain very critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the economy, in general, and inflation, in particular, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. Over the past several months, Americans' wallets have been hit by skyrocketing inflation, and now, Biden is feeling that crunch in his approval numbers. Seventy percent of Americans disapprove of his handling of inflation.



