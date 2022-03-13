Animal feeds to get costlier as war locks out Ukraine’s yellow maize

Animal feeds to get costlier as war locks out Ukraine’s yellow maize GERALD ANDAE 4 days ago Traders are stuck with permits for the importation of yellow maize, even as the price of animal feeds hit an all-time high.Imports have been hindered by high prices of non-GMO maize in the market and war in Ukraine, where the animal feed manufacturers were targeting as the only source market.The government had issued permits to selected processors and traders in November last year on the condition that they import yellow maize that is 100 percent non-GMO.“We cannot import now because of what is...



