China Claims the United States Is Creating an Indo-Pacific NATO

March 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For Beijing, any sign of a coalition is close enough to an alliance. Before invading Ukraine, Russian president Vladimir Putin repeatedly called for NATO to be scaled back in Europe, warning that it threatened Russian security. Now, Beijing is warning the United States and its allies against creating a version of NATO in the Indo-Pacific. According to Bloomberg, China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, claimed that the United States is attempting to create an anti-Chinese alliance. "The perverse actions run counter to the common aspiration of the region for peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes," Wang said. "They are doomed to...



