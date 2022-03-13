"Democracy Is At Stake" - Dems Urge Americans' Shared "Sacrifice" Over Soaring Gas Prices

Having attempted to gaslight Americans into believing that all the inflation of the last 16 months or so is due to Vladimir Putin alone - and nothing to do with the massive central-planning money spout gushed forth, and regulatory/reputational pressures pushed down on various 'greedy' industries, from Washington - those clever politicians on the left have decided to play their 'trump' card (no pun intended) to avoid the self-reflection trap.

It's simple America - Paying record high prices for your gas at the pump is 'your patriotic duty' and nothing less than 'democracy is at stake' if you complain that the wallet-busting cost of driving to work every day is a burden!!

At House Democrats' conference in Philadelphia this week, lawmakers made the case for Biden’s resurgence and for Americans’ shared sacrifice...

"I'm asking the people of the United States to also make that kind of sacrifice because in the long run, democracy is at stake," said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.).

"Putin counted on us being divided,” he said. “He counted on us not staying together.”

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told Axios:

"We have to ask ourselves, what do we stand for?”

Seemingly out of left field and entirely decoupled from the reality of Putin's continuing march across Ukraine and a lack of any power projection from Biden with regard any other commodity producers around the world (cough UAE cough), Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) said “the strength of President Biden has been seen.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Americans can be “very proud of the fact that we are now in lockstep with our alliance," an implied comparison to former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach.

Which is ironic given the fact that the 'alliance' are all 'takers' and not 'makers' in this global game of who needs what.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) channeled his hopes for Biden:

“Be the man you saw on Tuesday night who crushed it at the State of the Union, who right now is leading the world standing up to Russian aggression," "The next chapter is going to be where the American people rediscover they elected a strong, decent man who is fighting for very important things."

So that's it America - suck it up and consider the collapse of any disposable income as simply the down-payment for protecting 'democracy'... we are sure the bank will understand when they repossess your car, home, and 64-inch TV for non-payment (or is that the pre-midterms plan also - a moratorium on any loan/lease/rental payments by executive order while we battle the anti-hegemon demons far far overseas?)

Think we are joking. Think again...

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told Axios. He and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) introduced legislation to tax the largest oil companies and assist individuals earning less than $75,000 or couples earning less than $150,000.

"We’ve got to figure out something to reduce prices and we need to be getting more money into the hands of working families."

And then the piéce de resistance of guffaw-worth gaslighting comes from the lady herself as Speaker Pelosi drops this utterly delusional factless bomb

"When we're having this discussion, it's important to dispel some of those who say, well it's the government spending. No, it isn't. The government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt. It is not inflationary."

So wait, government spending is reducing debt and lowering inflation? Looks like Venezuela and Turkey have found a solution - and all it took was an 81 year old lifelong-politician to explain the nuances of macro-economics.

And she said all that with a straight face (well does she have any other face?)