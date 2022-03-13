Democrats anxious about 2022 believe they can run on Biden's agenda

Democratic Party officials nationwide are anxious about their prospects in this year's Congressional midterm elections, though they're hopeful about running on President Biden's agenda. They are also trying to capitalize on warmer views of his handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and negative views of former President Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Attendees at the Democratic National Committee's Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., acknowledged the combination of factors ahead of them, namely the usual historical headwinds for the party in power and the rising cost of living caused by inflation and gas prices. "It's not so much...



