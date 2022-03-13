Historic letters reveal purchase of graves of Mordechai & Esther

March 13, 2022

The gravesite of Mordechai and Esther An exchange of letters dating back to the year 1968, on display now in the National Library in honor of the upcoming festival of Purim, shows that representatives of Iranian Jewry sought to purchase the gravesite of Mordechai and Esther in the city of Hamedan, in western Iran, and that the Shah was amenable to their request. The letters, quoted by Israel Hayom, reveal the negotiations between representatives of the Jewish community in Iran and the Shah, who ruled the country until the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The representatives sought to purchase the...



