Iran fires missile attack that almost hits U.S. Consulate in Iraq

March 13, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , ,

Reading Time: 4 minutes In retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard earlier this week, Iran said it had launched a missile barrage at a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in Irbil, northern Iraq. Irbil was attacked on Sunday, which marked a significant escalation between the U.S. […]


Tags: , , , , ,
