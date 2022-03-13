Iran fires missile attack that almost hits U.S. Consulate in Iraq
March 13, 2022
Reading Time: 4 minutes In retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard earlier this week, Iran said it had launched a missile barrage at a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in Irbil, northern Iraq. Irbil was attacked on Sunday, which marked a significant escalation between the U.S. […]
