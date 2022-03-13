Minnesota Non-Profit Set Up To Feed Children Accused Of Massive Fraud And Misappropriating “Tens Of Millions Of Dollars”

March 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A non-profit organization called “Feeding our Future (FOF)” was stopped in its tracks this week by the FBI after using millions of federal dollars meant for child nutrition to instead buy “numerous vehicles” and 14 properties, according to the Bureau. FBI Special Agent Travis Wilmer wrote in an affidavit this week: “The companies and their owners received tens of millions of dollars in federal funds for use in providing nutritious meals to underprivileged children and adults. Almost none of this money was used to feed children. Instead, the participants in the scheme misappropriated the money and used it to purchase...



