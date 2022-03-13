Northern Lights to dazzle in Scottish skies tonight in solar storm lightshow

The flare is expected to produce geomagnetic storms when it hits our planet late on Sunday or early Monday morning, making it possible to spot the spectacular sight – and cloud cover is forecast as relatively minimal overnight, making it even easier to catch the light show. ...satellite images showed the flare – also known as a coronal mass ejection, or CME – leaving the sun on Saturday. “The large CME has been analysed and is expected to have an Earth directed component, which is expected to arrive either late on March 13 or early March 14.” ...could interfere with...



