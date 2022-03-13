Russia’s Finance Minister Says Country Will Pay Debt in Rubles Until Central Bank Sanctions Lifted

Russia’s finance minister said the country would fulfill its debt obligations but would issue payment in rubles until Western nations unfreeze its foreign-currency reserves. The announcement comes ahead of payments due to be made Wednesday on two Russian government dollar bonds. Under the terms of those two specific bonds, payments can only be made in dollars, meaning ruble payment could set the stage for a default on its dollar debt. Bonds typically also have a 30-day grace period for payment.



