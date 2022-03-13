Ukraine crisis: US says China faces consequences if it helps Russia

March 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The US says China will face harsh "consequences" if it aids Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, according to US media reports. Unnamed officials reportedly told multiple US news outlets that Russia asked China to provide military assistance after it began the invasion. The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was not aware of this request. The warning comes ahead of a meeting in Rome on Monday between top US and China officials.



