Ukraine’s IT outsourcing industry threatened by Russian invasion

March 13, 2022

Ukraine’s IT outsourcing industry threatened by Russian invasion Tom Li @itbusinessca Published: March 3rd, 2022 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having a wide-reaching impact on the global IT industry. Driven by its strong technology education base, Ukraine is well-known in Europe as a technology powerhouse and a key provider of IT outsourcing services; in fact, prior to the conflict, its IT sector accounted for around four per cent of the nation’s total GDP. As of March 2013, it had the fourth-highest number of certified IT professionals globally, behind the U.S., India, and Russia. The IT Ukraine Association reported that over...



