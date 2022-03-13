Zelenskyy pushing for meeting with Putin as Ukrainian and Russian officials negotiate

March 13, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his side is pushing for a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin during ongoing negotiations." Representatives of our countries’ delegations speak in video format every day. Our delegation has a clear task - to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents. The meeting that I am sure people are waiting for," Zelenskyy said in a video posted to his Facebook page Sunday evening. On Saturday, Zelenskyy said he would meet with Putin in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Moscow to meet with Putin earlier this week and has...



