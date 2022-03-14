Alabama Becomes 22nd Member of the Constitutional Carry Club: Governor Ivey Signs

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On March 10, 2022, one hour after the Alabama legislature sent her House Bill 272, Governor Kay Ivey signed Constitutional Carry into law. The bill will become effective on January 1, 2023. Alabama has joined 21 other states in the Constitutional Carry club, increasing the number to 22.From Governor Ivey’s office:MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed House Bill 272, known as the constitutional carry bill, into law, defending law abiding Alabamians’ Second Amendment rights.“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our...



Read More...