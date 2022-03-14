Alabama Constitutional Carry Bill Sent to Governor Ivey: March 10 2022

March 14, 2022 | FREE REPUBLIC

The Alabama legislature has sent the Constitutional Carry bill (permitless carry), HB272, as amended by the Senate, to Governor Ivey at 3:05 p.m. on March 10, 2022. The bill from the Senate was accepted by the House with a vote of 70 to 29. The Senate concurred 24 to 6.This correspondent expects Governor Ivey to sign the bill, making Alabama the 22, 23, or 24th state to restore Constitutional carry.Governor Ivey has a primary coming up on May 24, 2022. With a vote in the house of 70%, and in the Senate of 80%, it would be foolish for Governor...



