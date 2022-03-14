Biden in 2012: Romney ‘Stuck in Cold War Mentality’ on Russia

March 14, 2022

President Joe Biden is blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for everything going wrong with his presidency, from the Ukraine war to high gas prices, but he sang a different tune in 2012, when he mocked Mitt Romney’s “Cold War mentality.” Romney criticized then-President Obama and Vice President Biden for a soft approach to Russia, such as pushing a “reset” button, giving up on missile defense agreements with allies, and offering nuclear concessions in the New START treaty.



