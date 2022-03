Cops In America Have So Much Militarized Gear, They’re Sending It To Ukraine

March 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

There is no question that police in the land of the free have become the Standing Army that the founders warned us about. Armed to the teeth with tactical gear fit for the battlefield in Afghanistan, American cops are prepared for war domestically. In fact, they are over prepared, and they have so much military …



Read More...