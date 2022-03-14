DCCC Chairman Admits to Dems: ‘We’re the Problem.'

Party leaders often see their role as cheerleaders, but Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), must be privy to some devastating internal polling because he’s issued a dire warning to his fellow Democrats. “If [voters] agree with us on the issues, why don’t they like us more?” Maloney asked. Maloney has an answer, too. “They think that we’re divisive and too focused on cultural issues. They think that we’re preachy. They think that we act like we know better than parents when it comes to their kids in schools,” Maloney said. “The...



