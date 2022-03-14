The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Due To Gas Prices, Next ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Will Be About Bicycles

March 14, 2022   |   Tags: ,

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA—The tenth installment of the popular Fast & Furious franchise is currently in pre-production, but due to high gas prices, production has been delayed so that the script can be rewritten to feature bicycles instead of cars.

