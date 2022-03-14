Exercise Cold Response 2022 – NATO and partner forces face the freeze in Norway (Arctic Training, Pre-Russian Invasion)

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

What does it take to defend, fight and survive in an Arctic environment? What do you do if you fall through the ice while wearing 20 kilograms of military gear? Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned exercise bringing together thousands of troops from NATO Allies and partners, testing their ability to work together in cold weather conditions across Norway – on land, in the air and at sea. Over the coming weeks, Allied and partner armed forces will trek across the vast wilderness, conduct live-fire drills, leap into freezing lakes, and much more. It's all about training vital skills, making...



Read More...