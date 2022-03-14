Iran Thwarts "Sabotage" At Nuclear Site, Claims Israel "Behind The Plot": Report

From one geopolitical crisis to another.

In case the firehose of news from Ukraine (and increasingly, China) was not enough, here's one more: according to Iran's Mehr News citing a statement by the IRGC Intelligence Unit, on Monday evening IRGC intelligence dismantled a sabotage attempt at the Fordow nuclear facility by "a group of people."

An employee had been given cash and a laptop to carry out the act of sabotage at the site, which is one of the most important nuclear sites in Iran, but before he could carry out the mission, the IRGC intelligence could identify and arrest him, according to the IRIB report.

Iranian TV IRIB 2, which ran a report on the matter, alleged that "the Israeli regime, who previously sought to do acts of sabotage at Fordow but failed, was behind the plot" but with false flags and counter false flags rampant in a world of fake news, who the hell knows what actually happened.

We will update this development story if/when we learn more.