Maduro Regime Tells Beggar Joe Biden to Pound Sand – Psaki: Importing Venezuela Oil “Not an Active Conversation at This Time”

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden Regime last week sent delegation to Venezuela to beg Marxist dictator Maduro for oil. Now that Biden shut down access to oil drilling projects, pipelines and production projects in the US they are reaching out to America’s enemies to import oil and gas. According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, importing Venezuela oil is “not an active conversation at this time.” So Saudi, Emirati and Venezuelan leaders have all told beggar Joe Biden to pound sand. Saudi and Emirati leaders rejected requested phone calls with Joe Biden amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict and oil crisis, The Wall Street...



Read More...