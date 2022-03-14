March 14 – Characteristics of Peacemakers, Part 2 – Devotional
“‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God’” (Matthew 5:9). Continuing from yesterday, let’s look at two more characteristics of peacemakers. First, a peacemaker helps others make peace with others. Once you see your duty as a peacemaker in the world, you’ll be looking for ways to build bridges between people and God and then to build them between persons. By definition, a bridge can’t be one-sided. It must extend between two sides or it can never function. And once built, it continues to need support on both sides or it will collapse. In any relationship...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment