MASKS OFF, PEOPLE: What Are you Waiting For?

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FBTV

If your state/county/city is no longer mandating masks, why are you still wearing one? What kind of signal are you waiting for. The media conditioning of the American people is complete. — https://freedombunker.com

