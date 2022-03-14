NYC Woman Punched Over 100 Times, Stomped in Vicious Hate Crime Beating Caught On Video: Police

March 14, 2022

YONKERS, NYC – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was charged with a hate crime after violently attacking a 67-year-old Asian woman as she entered an apartment building in Yonkers. Esco, 42, was arrested on March 11, 2022, and was initially charged in Yonkers Criminal Court via felony complaint on March 12, 2022, with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree. The Yonkers Police Department continued their investigation and, as a result, on March 14, 2022, Esco was charged via superseding felony complaint in Yonkers Criminal Court with...



