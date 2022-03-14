Ohio Governor DeWine Signs BFA-Supported Permitless Carry Bill

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215, which will make it legal to carry a concealed handgun without a license in Ohio 91 days after signing. "This is a day that will go down in history," said Dean Rieck, Executive Director of Buckeye Firearms Association. "It has been about 18 years since Ohio enacted HB 12 to bring licensed concealed carry to the state. "However, the brass ring has always been to eliminate the licensing mandate, which people refer to as permitless carry or Constitutional Carry. And now, finally, that day...



Read More...