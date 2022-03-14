Ramzan Kadyrov, Putin's Chechen pit bull, surfaces in Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya and bloodthirsty stalwart of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has surfaced in Ukraine fighting alongside invading Russian forces.Kadyrov announced his presence in a Telegram video of himself in uniform and reviewing plans with soldiers. He said the video was from Hostomel, an airfield near Kyiv captured by Russia early in the invasion, which is now into its third week."The other day we were about 20 km from you Kyiv Nazis and now we are even closer," Kadyrov wrote. "We will show you that Russian practice teaches warfare better than foreign theory and the recommendations...



