Russian invading forces are killing civilians and looting stores and homes, witnesses in Ukraine say

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russian invading forces are killing civilians and looting stores and homes, witnesses in Ukraine say Published: March 14, 2022 at 11:27 a.m. ET By Yaroslav Trofimov and James Marson Russia’s forces are arresting elected local leaders and seeking to replace them with Kremlin collaborators ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian forces are killing civilians and looting stores and homes across occupied parts of southern Ukraine, residents said, as Moscow arrested elected local leaders and sought to replace them with pro-Russian collaborators. People arriving here from Russian-held areas over the weekend described hungry and undisciplined Russian troops shooting unarmed villagers, breaking into supermarkets...



