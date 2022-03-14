Stocks Give Up Overnight Gains Following Kremlin Comments

US equity futures surged overnight - again - on hopes of an 'imminent' peace deal between Russia and Ukraine; and now - once again - equities are reverting lower following comments from the Kremlin that do not sound very 'peace-deal-like...

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call that "Russia will realize all its plans in Ukraine operation," adding that the "operation would be complete on schedule," and would not rule out taking "full control" of major Ukraine cities.

We don't think this is the 'hope' that Zelensky and the market was looking for.

Peskov went on to confirm that Russia "did not request China military aid," adding that "Russia had the resources to complete the Ukraine operation alone."

And he could not resist a jab the puppetmasters, commenting that "it appears that the bosses of Ukraine across the ocean are giving orders to the Ukrainian army."

...and down we go...

And given the recent modest bounce in Biden's approval, do we really think his administrations wants this war over already... this far from the Midterms?