Texas elementary school sparks fury with woke lesson segregating kids by hair color then branding blond children stupid before showing them AUTOPSY photos of black girls murdered in KKK church bombing

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Parents in Texas have told of their anger after their fifth grade daughter was left in tears after an immersive introduction to segregation before being shown autopsy photos of four black children murdered by the Ku Klux Klan. Students at Leon Springs Elementary in San Antonio, which has 524 pupils from kindergarten to fifth grade, were taught about segregation in January. During the class, the children were separated into groups of dark haired and fair haired students. They were then given a series of tasks and duties. The dark-haired students were deemed privileged, and told they were superior, with youngsters...



