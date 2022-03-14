The blame game

Readers of The Price of Liberty understand (or at least we HOPE you do) that our organization and publication are NOT fans of the honorable Uncle Joe – the “big guy” who gets his cut.

But we often have to question what is claimed about this poor old man in the conservative and libertarian media. For example, DID Uncle Joe so weaken the US militarily and diplomatically that Russia and China were (are) emboldened to reach out to touch someone in foreign adventures? Seriously?

Does all the fault lie in him? In his handlers? Is he solely to blame?

What the US has as a military is pretty much what it had at the end of the The Donald’s regime, after all. Except for the few people who died of COVID-19 (or suicide) and those few who have been drummed out of the military because they are “anti-vac.” Remember that the USS Bonne Homme Richard was destroyed (apparently by a disgruntled sailor) during the last administration. A few plane crashes here and there, and more emphasis on “feel-good” training on diversity, etc.? Oh, well, we do have a transgender admiral under this regime. But…

And the US State Department was as much a basket case under the last regime as it is under Uncle Joe. And don’t forget who was running that show for years before The Donald! That’s right, Miz Warmonger and “let ‘em die” herself.

My point? It isn’t the current administration (OR the last one) that brought war to 40 million people in Ukraine (and 140 million in Russia and another few million in Belarus). It is the cumulative effect of literally generations of stupid decisions by US administrations AND US Congresses. It isn’t Uncle Joe that encouraged Peking to make more and more noises about regaining their lost province of Taiwan. OR trying to claim the entire South China Sea by building fake islands. Folks, those efforts go back to Mao and about 1950 or 1952 – that’s SEVENTY years ago.

No, what we are seeing is the result of generations of stupidity and double-dealing and bogus “realpolitik” by BOTH old parties and EVERY administration. Not just since 1950, either. We can trace this sort of nonsense back to Wilson and probably to Teddy – if not clear back to Tyler.

So for the talking heads and the writers to heap blame on Uncle Joe (or even on his advisors and controllers) is silly. And honestly, probably mean. Maybe they all ought to be cited for elder abuse. But their abuse of people in nations around the world is a more significant issue.

Governments behave in ways that astonish us. When individuals (except, of course, for government officials that are not your enemies) behave that way, they are rightly condemned as being terribly wrong. The long-term effect of governments doing bad and stupid things is always bad: to just blame one party or another – or one PERSON or another – is foolish and counterproductive. As the situation here in the States, in Ukraine, and around the world, shows.



