US Government, Pfizer ‘All Agreed’ to Delay Decision on Company’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Children: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

March 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. government and Pfizer reached an agreement to delay the U.S. regulatory decision on the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, Pfizer’s CEO said on March 13.“We all agreed it’s better if we wait for the three doses to come out,” CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have been testing their vaccine on children aged 6 months to 4 years but announced in late 2021 that they were expanding the clinical trial to three doses because the two-dose primary regimen didn’t trigger a sufficient immune response in...



Read More...