White House: Gas Prices Will ‘Continue to Go Up’

March 14, 2022

The White House confirmed Monday that gas prices in the United States would continue rising, even as President Joe Biden has offered few specific solutions to the problem. “In terms of how far, you know, we still believe it will continue to go up,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about the price of gas. She would not say if the White House had any estimation of how high prices could get, but tried to reassure Americans that Biden was working on the problem. “Obviously, what we’re trying to do is mitigate the impact,” Psaki said....



