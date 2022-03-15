90 Day Fiance former pastor Ben Rathbun arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence

Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun has reportedly been arrested in Michigan under suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. The former pastor turned reality TV personality was arrested some time on Tuesday, according to TMZ. Ben, 52, and his fiancée Mahogany Roca, 22, are known for season five of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While the details around what precipitated the arrest are unclear, it has been reported that Ben was taken into police custody for an OUI, which stands for operating under the influence. His bond was set at $10,000,...



