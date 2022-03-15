A mother says her son was sold by students in a mock slave auction. School district votes unanimously on action plan

A North Carolina school board voted unanimously Monday to approve an action plan after reported racial bullying in the district, including a student-organized mock auction of Black students. A group of parents and community members had called on the Chatham County School District to make changes after several reported racial bullying instances at schools in the district. In a Facebook post March 4, Ashley Palmer said her Black son told her that some of his classmates were sold in a mock slave auction at J.S. Waters School, which serves grades K-8. "Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates...



