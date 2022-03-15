AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts blame on inflation; GOP gas hype

March 15, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing political attacks over rising costs, President Joe Biden exaggerated his role in reducing the federal deficit and skirted responsibility by asserting that a flood of government spending into the economy has no impact at all on higher prices. It actually does. Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, went too far in pinning blame for surging gasoline prices on Biden..... THE FACTS: The Republican leaders of Congress are overstating Biden’s ability to influence energy prices and the impact of the canceled Keystone pipeline. Gasoline prices have been rising in tandem with oil prices since spring 2020 because demand has grown...



