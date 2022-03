Biden Assures America That The Buck Stops With Putin

March 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a presidential address to a hurting and anxious country, President Biden assured all Americans that he understands what they're dealing with and that the buck stops with Putin.

