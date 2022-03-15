Brickbat: Flipped Off

March 15, 2022 | Tags: california, REASON, taxes

California Assemblymember Chris Ward (D–San Diego) said people who flip houses are contributing to the state's housing problems. He has introduced a bill that would impose a 25 percent tax on the profit from the sale of any house sold within three years of its purchase. Ward said home flippers are driving up housing costs, pricing lower-income people out of the market.

The post Brickbat: Flipped Off appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...