China Signals Disinterest in Providing Weapons to Russia for Brutal Ukraine Campaign

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

...In an opinion piece posted Monday morning criticizing the Biden administration’s move as “too arrogant,” Chinese commentator Hu Xijin nonetheless offered that, “as a major military industrial power, Russia does not need to ask China to provide substantial military assistance for the limited scale war in Ukraine.” “Moreover, China is not obligated to promise nor to export arms to Russia,” Hu said in a video circulated by the state-sponsored English-language Global Times, for which he was executive editor until December. Though not a direct mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, the news agency is aligned with its views and seen...



Read More...