Danish Government Welcomes Ukrainian Refugees, Sends Syrians Home

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Danish government is said to have agreed on legislation to suspend asylum rules for Ukrainian refugees while also asking many Syrians to return to their country. Denmark is expected to pass the new legislation for Ukrainian refugees on Wednesday after the government and the National Association of Municipalities reached an agreement on the matter. Under the agreement, Ukrainians entering Denmark will be granted a residence permit within four days of their arrival and will be assigned a municipality where they will be settled, broadcaster TV Syd reports. Denmark’s Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye commented on the policy...



Read More...