DHS Report Considers Anyone Questioning CONvid-1984 Narrative “Dangerous Extremist”

March 15, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The only dangerous people concerning CONvid-1984 are in Big Pharma, agents of the state imposing unlawful mandate, bought and paid for pimp hustling politicians and doctors and nurses acting in their roles to injure and kill people without informed consent. Yet, the unconstitutional Department of Homeland Security is deeming those that disagree with the debunk …



Read More...