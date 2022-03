Due To Inflation, People Will Now Have To Add Their Four Cents

March 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—As a result of burgeoning inflation rates, anyone attempting to give an opinion must now add their four cents to a conversation in lieu of the traditional two. Economists expect a dramatic decrease in the number of opinions shared as a result.

The post Due To Inflation, People Will Now Have To Add Their Four Cents appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...