Fast-Food Meal Costs Family $100 After They Idle In Drive-Thru For Ten Minutes

March 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

FRESNO, CA—A local family ended up spending over a hundred dollars on their fast-food meal Monday when they got stuck idling in the drive-thru for ten minutes. Due to high gas prices, what used to be a convenience has turned into a crippling expense for millions of American families.

