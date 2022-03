Fearing political violence in 2024, judges sentence Jan. 6 defendants to probation through the next election

March 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

U.S. judges including those appointed by Republican presidents are increasingly sentencing defendants who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol to three-year terms of court supervision, fearing they could be misled into committing political violence in the 2024 presidential election.



